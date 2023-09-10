QBs Brock Purdy and Kenny Pickett will be facing off on September 10, when the San Francisco 49ers (0-0) and Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0) meet at Acrisure Stadium. In the article below, we dig into the numbers to determine which signal caller is more likely to take his team to victory.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Steelers vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Pickett this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kenny Pickett vs. Brock Purdy Matchup

Kenny Pickett 2022 Stats Brock Purdy 13 Games Played 9 63% Completion % 67.1% 2,404 (184.9) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,374 (152.7) 7 Touchdowns 13 9 Interceptions 4 237 (18.2) Rushing Yards (Per game) 13 (1.4) 3 Rushing Touchdowns 1

49ers Defensive Stats

Last year, the 49ers were driven by their defense, which ranked first in the NFL with 16.3 points allowed per contest. They also ranked second in total yards allowed (300.6 per game).

When it came to stopping the pass, San Francisco ranked 21st in the NFL with 3,789 passing yards allowed (222.9 per game) and 11th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.4).

Against the run, the 49ers ranked second in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 1,321 (77.7 per game) and first in yards allowed per rush attempt (3.4).

Defensively, San Francisco ranked 16th in the NFL in terms of third-down percentage allowed, with a mark of 39%. It was 20th in red-zone efficiency allowed at 56.8%.

Who comes out on top when the 49ers and the Steelers square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Steelers Defensive Stats

Last season, the Steelers had one of the most effective defenses in the league, ranking 10th in the NFL by surrendering 20.4 points per game. They ranked 14th in the NFL with 330.4 total yards allowed per contest.

When it came to defending the pass, Pittsburgh was midde-of-the-road last season, ranking 20th in the league in passing yards allowed with 3,779 (222.3 per game).

Against the run, the Steelers' defense was on top of its game, with 1,838 rushing yards allowed last season (ninth-fewest in NFL).

Defensively, Pittsburgh ranked 18th in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 39.4%. It was 17th in red-zone efficiency allowed at 55.3%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.