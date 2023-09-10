The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae and his .415 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Allan Winans and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Braves.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Allan Winans
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae is hitting .245 with 14 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 24 walks.
  • Bae is batting .263 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • In 55.7% of his 88 games this season, Bae has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 88 games played this year, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
  • In 21.6% of his games this year, Bae has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 34 times this year (38.6%), including nine games with multiple runs (10.2%).

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 46
.232 AVG .255
.295 OBP .317
.320 SLG .327
8 XBH 9
1 HR 1
15 RBI 11
35/12 K/BB 37/12
12 SB 10

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Braves surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Winans will make his first start of the season for the Braves.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 28-year-old righty.
