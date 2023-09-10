The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae and his .415 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Allan Winans and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Braves.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Allan Winans

Allan Winans TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae is hitting .245 with 14 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 24 walks.

Bae is batting .263 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

In 55.7% of his 88 games this season, Bae has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in two of 88 games played this year, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

In 21.6% of his games this year, Bae has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 34 times this year (38.6%), including nine games with multiple runs (10.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 46 .232 AVG .255 .295 OBP .317 .320 SLG .327 8 XBH 9 1 HR 1 15 RBI 11 35/12 K/BB 37/12 12 SB 10

Braves Pitching Rankings