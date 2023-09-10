Ji-Hwan Bae vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae and his .415 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Allan Winans and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Braves.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Allan Winans
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae is hitting .245 with 14 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 24 walks.
- Bae is batting .263 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- In 55.7% of his 88 games this season, Bae has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in two of 88 games played this year, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 21.6% of his games this year, Bae has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 34 times this year (38.6%), including nine games with multiple runs (10.2%).
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|46
|.232
|AVG
|.255
|.295
|OBP
|.317
|.320
|SLG
|.327
|8
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|1
|15
|RBI
|11
|35/12
|K/BB
|37/12
|12
|SB
|10
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 1.1 per game).
- Winans will make his first start of the season for the Braves.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 28-year-old righty.
