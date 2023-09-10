Jason Delay vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jason Delay is available when the Pittsburgh Pirates battle Allan Winans and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since September 6, when he went 1-for-3 against the Brewers.
Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Allan Winans
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Delay? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|How to Watch Pirates vs Braves
|Pirates vs Braves Player Props
|Pirates vs Braves Odds
|Pirates vs Braves Prediction
|Pirates vs Braves Pitching Matchup
|Pirates vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
Jason Delay At The Plate
- Delay is hitting .262 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks.
- Delay has reached base via a hit in 26 games this year (of 50 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- He has homered in one of 50 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- Delay has picked up an RBI in 22.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- In 13 of 50 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Pirates Players vs the Braves
- Click Here for Alfonso Rivas
- Click Here for Bryan Reynolds
- Click Here for Ke'Bryan Hayes
- Click Here for Jack Suwinski
- Click Here for Ji-Hwan Bae
- Click Here for Liover Peguero
Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|24
|.267
|AVG
|.257
|.329
|OBP
|.321
|.307
|SLG
|.429
|3
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|9
|15/6
|K/BB
|23/6
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 1.1 per game).
- Winans starts for the first time this season for the Braves.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 28-year-old right-hander.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.