Jack Suwinski -- hitting .281 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Atlanta Braves, with Allan Winans on the hill, on September 10 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Braves.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Allan Winans
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

  • Suwinski has 18 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 67 walks while hitting .210.
  • In 46.7% of his 122 games this season, Suwinski has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in 16.4% of his games in 2023 (20 of 122), and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Suwinski has had an RBI in 40 games this year (32.8%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (11.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 44 games this year (36.1%), including eight multi-run games (6.6%).

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
59 GP 59
.198 AVG .223
.319 OBP .350
.381 SLG .527
20 XBH 23
8 HR 16
26 RBI 36
77/34 K/BB 73/33
7 SB 4

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9 to pace MLB.
  • The Braves' 3.91 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Braves give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Winans makes his first start of the season for the Braves.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 28-year-old righty.
