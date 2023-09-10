Jack Suwinski vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jack Suwinski -- hitting .281 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Atlanta Braves, with Allan Winans on the hill, on September 10 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Braves.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Allan Winans
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski has 18 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 67 walks while hitting .210.
- In 46.7% of his 122 games this season, Suwinski has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 16.4% of his games in 2023 (20 of 122), and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Suwinski has had an RBI in 40 games this year (32.8%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (11.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 44 games this year (36.1%), including eight multi-run games (6.6%).
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|59
|.198
|AVG
|.223
|.319
|OBP
|.350
|.381
|SLG
|.527
|20
|XBH
|23
|8
|HR
|16
|26
|RBI
|36
|77/34
|K/BB
|73/33
|7
|SB
|4
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9 to pace MLB.
- The Braves' 3.91 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 1.1 per game).
- Winans makes his first start of the season for the Braves.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 28-year-old righty.
