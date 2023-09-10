Based on our computer model, the Washington Commanders will beat the Arizona Cardinals when they square off at FedExField on Sunday, September 10 (at 1:00 PM ET). We have a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

The Commanders averaged 18.9 points per game offensively last season (24th in NFL), and they surrendered 20.2 points per game (seventh) on the defensive side of the ball. With 26.4 points allowed per game on defense, which ranked second-worst in the NFL last season, the Cardinals were forced to rely on their 21st-ranked offense (20 points per contest) to keep them competitive.

Commanders vs. Cardinals Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Commanders (-7) Over (38) Commanders 28, Cardinals 15

Commanders Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Commanders have an implied win probability of 75.0%.

Washington covered eight times in 17 games with a spread last season.

A total of five Washington games last season hit the over.

The point total average for Commanders games last season was 41.8, 3.8 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Cardinals Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Cardinals, based on the moneyline, is 29.4%.

Arizona went 8-9-0 ATS last season.

The Cardinals covered the spread once last season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.

A total of 10 of Arizona games last season went over the point total.

The average total points scored in Cardinals games last year (38) is 7.4 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Commanders vs. Cardinals 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Washington 18.9 20.2 17.8 19 20.1 21.5 Arizona 20 26.4 19.6 28.7 20.5 23.9

