On Sunday, Bryan Reynolds (.575 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Allan Winans. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Braves.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Truist Park

Braves Starter: Allan Winans

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds has 135 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .467, both of which lead Pittsburgh hitters this season.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 57th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.

Reynolds is batting .368 with one homer during his last games and is riding a 10-game hitting streak.

Reynolds has picked up a hit in 73.2% of his 127 games this year, with at least two hits in 25.2% of those games.

He has homered in 14.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Reynolds has picked up an RBI in 44 games this year (34.6%), with more than one RBI in 16 of those games (12.6%).

In 44.9% of his games this year (57 of 127), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (10.2%) he has scored more than once.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 65 .243 AVG .292 .322 OBP .332 .389 SLG .538 22 XBH 33 6 HR 14 28 RBI 41 47/26 K/BB 65/17 3 SB 8

