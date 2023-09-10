Alfonso Rivas vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Alfonso Rivas, who went 1-for-2 last time out, battle Allan Winans and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Alfonso Rivas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Allan Winans
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Alfonso Rivas At The Plate
- Rivas is hitting .202 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks.
- Rivas has gotten at least one hit in 41.9% of his games this season (13 of 31), with more than one hit three times (9.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 31 games played this season, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this season, Rivas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in six games this year (19.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|.250
|AVG
|.143
|.400
|OBP
|.143
|.375
|SLG
|.286
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|3/2
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Braves' 3.91 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 1.1 per game).
- Winans makes his first start of the season for the Braves.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 28-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
