The Pittsburgh Pirates and Alfonso Rivas, who went 1-for-2 last time out, battle Allan Winans and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Braves.

Alfonso Rivas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Allan Winans
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Discover More About This Game

Alfonso Rivas At The Plate

  • Rivas is hitting .202 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks.
  • Rivas has gotten at least one hit in 41.9% of his games this season (13 of 31), with more than one hit three times (9.7%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 31 games played this season, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
  • In six games this season, Rivas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in six games this year (19.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 2
.250 AVG .143
.400 OBP .143
.375 SLG .286
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
1 RBI 0
3/2 K/BB 4/0
0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the first-best in the league.
  • The Braves' 3.91 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Braves allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Winans makes his first start of the season for the Braves.
  • It's the first appearance this season for the 28-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
