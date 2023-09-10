Najee Harris is +750 to score the first touchdown in the Week 1 matchup that pits the Pittsburgh Steelers against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, September 10 at 1:00 PM ET. Who are the other top contenders to find the end zone first? In the piece below, we highlight all of the odds and info you need to be aware of before placing a wager.

49ers vs. Steelers First TD Odds

49ers Players First TD Odds Christian McCaffrey +500 George Kittle +900 Brandon Aiyuk +1000 Steelers Players First TD Odds Najee Harris +750 George Pickens +1200 Allen Robinson II +1200

Which Team Will Score the First TD?

49ers to Score First TD Steelers to Score First TD -125 -105

The 49ers scored the first touchdown of the game 11 times last season out of 17 games played.

Of those 11 games in which San Francisco scored the first touchdown last season, the running game generated four scores, while the passing attack accounted for seven TDs, with seven touchdowns coming inside the red zone.

In terms of TDs per game, the 49ers averaged 3.1 touchdowns per contest last year (sixth-most in NFL).

The Steelers played 17 games last season, registering the first touchdown in six of them.

Of those six games where the Steelers scored the first TD last season, the running game generated three scores, while the air attack accounted for three TDs, with six touchdowns coming inside the red zone.

As far as total TDs, the Steelers produced 29 touchdowns last season, or 1.7 per game, which ranked them 28th in the NFL.

49ers vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

