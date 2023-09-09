The West Virginia Mountaineers (0-1) face an FCS opponent, the Duquesne Dukes (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

West Virginia sports the 103rd-ranked offense this season (308.0 yards per game), and have been less effective on defense, ranking 20th-worst with 478.0 yards allowed per game. Duquesne has been excelling on the defensive side of the ball, giving up only 0.0 total yards per contest (best). On offense, it ranks 39th by compiling 390.0 total yards per game.

West Virginia vs. Duquesne Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

How to Watch Week 2 Games

West Virginia vs. Duquesne Key Statistics

West Virginia Duquesne 308.0 (104th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.0 (47th) 478.0 (101st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 0.0 (1st) 146.0 (67th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 238.0 (15th) 162.0 (105th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.0 (75th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene has been a dual threat for West Virginia so far this season. He has 162 passing yards, completing 59.3% of his passes this season. He's rushed for 71 yards (71.0 ypg) on 15 carries with one rushing touchdown.

CJ Donaldson has racked up 81 yards on 18 carries while finding paydirt one time as a runner.

Devin Carter's 90 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted eight times and has collected six receptions.

Kole Taylor has put up a 31-yard season so far, reeling in two passes on three targets.

Jaylen Anderson's two grabs are good enough for 15 yards.

Duquesne Stats Leaders

Darius Perrantes has compiled 135 yards (135.0 yards per game) while completing 53.8% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes this season.

The team's top rusher, Taj Butts, has carried the ball nine times for 104 yards (104.0 per game).

JaMario Clements has racked up 47 yards (on seven attempts).

Keshawn Brown paces his squad with 71 receiving yards on two receptions with one touchdown.

DJ Powell has three receptions (on three targets) for a total of 57 yards (57.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Alex Gochis' one target has resulted in one catch for 11 yards.

