Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays play J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners at Tropicana Field on Saturday. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays average 1.4 home runs per game to rank third in MLB play with 205 total home runs.

Tampa Bay's .445 slugging percentage is fourth-best in baseball.

The Rays have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.258).

Tampa Bay has the No. 4 offense in baseball, scoring 5.3 runs per game (753 total runs).

The Rays are sixth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .331.

The Rays strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 21st in baseball.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.

Tampa Bay's 3.78 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.176).

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners have hit 190 homers this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Seattle is 12th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .420 this season.

The Mariners' .244 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.

Seattle has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 674 (4.8 per game).

The Mariners have the 13th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.324).

The Mariners are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 29th with an average of 9.9 strikeouts per game.

Seattle averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-most in the majors.

Seattle has the lowest ERA in baseball at 3.74.

The Mariners have a combined WHIP of just 1.185 as a pitching staff, which is the second-best in baseball this season.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Aaron Civale (7-3 with a 2.76 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 20th of the season.

In his last outing on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering two hits.

Civale has seven quality starts this year.

Civale will try to build upon a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 innings per appearance).

He has had five appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Trent Thornton will make his first start of the season for the Mariners.

The 29-year-old righty will start for the first time this year after pitching in relief 18 times.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 9/4/2023 Red Sox L 7-3 Home Aaron Civale Brayan Bello 9/5/2023 Red Sox W 8-6 Home Zach Eflin Kutter Crawford 9/6/2023 Red Sox W 3-1 Home Tyler Glasnow Nick Pivetta 9/7/2023 Mariners L 1-0 Home Zack Littell Luis Castillo 9/8/2023 Mariners W 7-4 Home Taj Bradley George Kirby 9/9/2023 Mariners - Home Aaron Civale Trent Thornton 9/10/2023 Mariners - Home Zach Eflin Bryce Miller 9/11/2023 Twins - Away - - 9/12/2023 Twins - Away Zack Littell Joe Ryan 9/13/2023 Twins - Away Taj Bradley Dallas Keuchel 9/14/2023 Orioles - Away Aaron Civale Jack Flaherty

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 9/4/2023 Reds L 6-3 Away Bryan Woo Tejay Antone 9/5/2023 Reds L 7-6 Away Bryce Miller Connor Phillips 9/6/2023 Reds W 8-4 Away Logan Gilbert Lyon Richardson 9/7/2023 Rays W 1-0 Away Luis Castillo Zack Littell 9/8/2023 Rays L 7-4 Away George Kirby Taj Bradley 9/9/2023 Rays - Away Trent Thornton Aaron Civale 9/10/2023 Rays - Away Bryce Miller Zach Eflin 9/11/2023 Angels - Home Logan Gilbert Reid Detmers 9/12/2023 Angels - Home Luis Castillo Patrick Sandoval 9/13/2023 Angels - Home George Kirby Tyler Anderson 9/15/2023 Dodgers - Home Bryan Woo Bobby Miller

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.