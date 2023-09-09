Austin Riley brings a two-game homer streak into the Atlanta Braves' (92-48) game versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (65-76) at 7:20 PM ET on Saturday, at Truist Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Dylan Dodd to the mound, while Johan Oviedo (8-14) will get the nod for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Dodd - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (8-14, 4.27 ERA)

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johan Oviedo

Oviedo (8-14 with a 4.27 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 158 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 29th of the season.

In his most recent time out on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

During 28 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.27 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .229 to his opponents.

Oviedo has collected 13 quality starts this season.

Oviedo will try to pick up his 22nd matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Dodd

The Braves will send Dodd to the mound for his first start this season.

This will be the first MLB start for the 25-year-old left-hander.

