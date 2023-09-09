Top Player Prop Bets for Pirates vs. Braves on September 9, 2023
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Bryan Reynolds is among the players with prop bets available when the Atlanta Braves and the Pittsburgh Pirates meet at Truist Park on Saturday (starting at 7:20 PM ET).
Pirates vs. Braves Game Info
- When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 29 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs, 43 walks and 67 RBI (132 total hits). He has swiped 11 bases.
- He's slashing .265/.325/.458 so far this season.
- Reynolds has hit safely in nine games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .256 with a double, a triple, a home run, three walks and three RBI.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Sep. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 5
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Cardinals
|Sep. 3
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
Ke'Bryan Hayes Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Hayes Stats
- Ke'Bryan Hayes has 23 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs, 26 walks and 54 RBI (111 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.
- He's slashed .267/.309/.451 on the season.
- Hayes enters this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a double, a triple, two home runs, a walk and two RBI.
Hayes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Sep. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 6
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|0
|at Cardinals
|Sep. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
