The Atlanta Braves (92-48) will lean on Ronald Acuna Jr. when they host Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (65-76) at Truist Park on Saturday, September 9. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -225 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +185 moneyline odds. The contest's over/under is listed at 10 runs.

Pirates vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Dylan Dodd - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Johan Oviedo - PIT (8-14, 4.27 ERA)

Pirates vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 126 times and won 84, or 66.7%, of those games.

The Braves have gone 29-12 (winning 70.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they went 7-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 113 games this year and have walked away with the win 48 times (42.5%) in those games.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 4-4 when favored by +185 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 5-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Pirates vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Connor Joe 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160) Ke'Bryan Hayes 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Bryan Reynolds 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Miguel Andújar 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+170) Liover Peguero 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 21st 4th Win NL Central +100000 - 5th

