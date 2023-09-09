How to Watch the Pirates vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 9
Dylan Dodd takes the mound for the Atlanta Braves on Saturday at Truist Park against Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates have hit just 138 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
- Fueled by 411 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks 25th in MLB with a .388 slugging percentage this season.
- The Pirates rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .235.
- Pittsburgh has scored 591 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.312).
- The Pirates rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.
- Pittsburgh averages the 17th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.
- Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.51 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.382 as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Johan Oviedo (8-14) will take to the mound for the Pirates and make his 29th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 28 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 13 of them.
- In 28 starts, Oviedo has pitched through or past the fifth inning 21 times. He has a season average of 5.6 frames per outing.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 28 chances this season.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/3/2023
|Cardinals
|L 6-4
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Zack Thompson
|9/4/2023
|Brewers
|W 4-2
|Home
|Luis Ortiz
|Corbin Burnes
|9/5/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-3
|Home
|Andre Jackson
|Brandon Woodruff
|9/6/2023
|Brewers
|W 5-4
|Home
|Colin Selby
|Freddy Peralta
|9/8/2023
|Braves
|L 8-2
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Bryce Elder
|9/9/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Dylan Dodd
|9/10/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|9/11/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|-
|Josiah Gray
|9/12/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Patrick Corbin
|9/13/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Joan Adon
|9/14/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|MacKenzie Gore
