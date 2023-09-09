Dylan Dodd takes the mound for the Atlanta Braves on Saturday at Truist Park against Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit just 138 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Fueled by 411 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks 25th in MLB with a .388 slugging percentage this season.

The Pirates rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .235.

Pittsburgh has scored 591 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Pirates have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.312).

The Pirates rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh averages the 17th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.

Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.51 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.382 as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Johan Oviedo (8-14) will take to the mound for the Pirates and make his 29th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits.

In 28 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 13 of them.

In 28 starts, Oviedo has pitched through or past the fifth inning 21 times. He has a season average of 5.6 frames per outing.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 28 chances this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 9/3/2023 Cardinals L 6-4 Away Johan Oviedo Zack Thompson 9/4/2023 Brewers W 4-2 Home Luis Ortiz Corbin Burnes 9/5/2023 Brewers L 7-3 Home Andre Jackson Brandon Woodruff 9/6/2023 Brewers W 5-4 Home Colin Selby Freddy Peralta 9/8/2023 Braves L 8-2 Away Mitch Keller Bryce Elder 9/9/2023 Braves - Away Johan Oviedo Dylan Dodd 9/10/2023 Braves - Away - - 9/11/2023 Nationals - Home - Josiah Gray 9/12/2023 Nationals - Home Mitch Keller Patrick Corbin 9/13/2023 Nationals - Home Mitch Keller Joan Adon 9/14/2023 Nationals - Home Johan Oviedo MacKenzie Gore

