Saturday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (92-48) versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (65-76) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:20 PM on September 9.

The probable pitchers are Dylan Dodd for the Braves and Johan Oviedo (8-14) for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 6, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 5-3.

When it comes to the total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Pirates' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 113 games this year and have walked away with the win 48 times (42.5%) in those games.

This year, Pittsburgh has won four of eight games when listed as at least +185 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 35.1% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 24 offense in MLB, scoring 4.2 runs per game (591 total runs).

Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.51 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Schedule