Miguel Andújar vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Miguel Andujar -- batting .200 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Atlanta Braves, with Dylan Dodd on the hill, on September 9 at 7:20 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Brewers.
Miguel Andújar Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Andújar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Miguel Andújar At The Plate
- Andujar has two doubles, three home runs and two walks while hitting .200.
- In six of 16 games this season (37.5%) Andujar has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (18.8%).
- In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (18.8%, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Andujar has driven home a run in five games this year (31.3%), including more than one RBI in 18.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in four games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Miguel Andújar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|.100
|AVG
|.280
|.100
|OBP
|.333
|.150
|SLG
|.680
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|3
|1
|RBI
|9
|3/0
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.88).
- The Braves allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 1.1 per game).
- Dodd makes his first start of the season for the Braves.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old lefty.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.