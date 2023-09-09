The Marshall Thundering Herd (1-0) and the East Carolina Pirates (0-1) play at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Marshall is putting up 413 yards per game on offense (62nd in the FBS), and rank 58th on defense, yielding 300 yards allowed per game. East Carolina's offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, registering 235 total yards per game, which ranks 13th-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 93rd with 402 total yards ceded per contest.

See more coverage below, including how to watch this game on ESPNU.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Marshall vs. East Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Marshall vs. East Carolina Key Statistics

Marshall East Carolina 413 (73rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 235 (121st) 300 (53rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 402 (82nd) 145 (70th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 103 (102nd) 268 (54th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 132 (117th) 1 (38th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (38th) 0 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (97th)

Marshall Stats Leaders

Cam Fancher has thrown for 268 yards, completing 80% of his passes and tossing one touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also run for 16 yards (16 ypg) on five carries.

Rasheen Ali has 137 rushing yards on 18 carries with two touchdowns.

Charles Montgomery's team-high 81 yards as a receiver have come on six catches (out of seven targets) with one touchdown.

Cade Conley has hauled in seven passes while averaging 79 yards per game.

DeMarcus Harris' five receptions have yielded 32 yards.

East Carolina Stats Leaders

Mason Garcia has thrown for 80 yards (80 ypg) to lead East Carolina, completing 61.1% of his passes and one interception this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 36 yards (36 ypg) on eight carries.

Rahjai Harris has racked up 22 yards on five carries.

Javious Bond paces his team with 31 receiving yards on three receptions.

Jaylen Johnson has three receptions (on six targets) for a total of 30 yards (30 yards per game) this year.

Jarett Garner's four grabs (on four targets) have netted him 22 yards (22 ypg).

Rep your team with officially licensed Marshall or East Carolina gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.