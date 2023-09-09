The Marshall Thundering Herd (1-0) and East Carolina Pirates (0-1) will meet in a matchup at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina. For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Marshall vs. East Carolina?

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Watch this game on Fubo City: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: East Carolina 25, Marshall 24

East Carolina 25, Marshall 24 The Thundering Herd have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -150 or shorter.

East Carolina lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Pirates have played as an underdog of +125 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Thundering Herd have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.0% in this matchup.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: East Carolina (+3)



East Carolina (+3) Entering play this week, East Carolina has one victory against the spread this season.

The Pirates have been underdogs by 3 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (43.5)



Over (43.5) Together, the two teams combine for 24 points per game, 19.5 points fewer than the total of 43.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Marshall

East Carolina

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.5 53.5 Implied Total AVG 45 45 ATS Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

