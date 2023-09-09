Liover Peguero vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Liover Peguero and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Dylan Dodd) at 7:20 PM ET on Saturday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Liover Peguero At The Plate
- Peguero has four doubles, six home runs and eight walks while batting .252.
- Peguero has gotten a hit in 20 of 38 games this season (52.6%), with more than one hit on 11 occasions (28.9%).
- He has gone deep in 15.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Peguero has driven home a run in 12 games this year (31.6%), including more than one RBI in 18.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 36.8% of his games this season (14 of 38), he has scored, and in four of those games (10.5%) he has scored more than once.
Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|20
|.254
|AVG
|.250
|.297
|OBP
|.299
|.424
|SLG
|.417
|4
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|9
|23/3
|K/BB
|18/5
|3
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.88).
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 1.1 per game).
- Dodd will take the mound to start for the Braves, his first this season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 25-year-old lefty, and his first outing in more than a year.
