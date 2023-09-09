Ke'Bryan Hayes and his .364 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (55 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Atlanta Braves and Dylan Dodd on September 9 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd

Dylan Dodd TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes has 23 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs and 26 walks while batting .267.

Hayes enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .316 with two homers.

In 67.3% of his 104 games this season, Hayes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 104 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 13 of them (12.5%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Hayes has had at least one RBI in 29.8% of his games this season (31 of 104), with two or more RBI 13 times (12.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored a run in 43 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 53 .325 AVG .214 .362 OBP .261 .580 SLG .330 28 XBH 15 9 HR 4 35 RBI 19 35/12 K/BB 54/14 4 SB 5

Braves Pitching Rankings