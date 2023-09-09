The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae and his .395 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Dylan Dodd and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Braves.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae is batting .241 with 14 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 24 walks.
  • Bae has gotten at least one hit in 55.2% of his games this year (48 of 87), with more than one hit 15 times (17.2%).
  • He has homered in two of 87 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Bae has had at least one RBI in 20.7% of his games this season (18 of 87), with more than one RBI six times (6.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 33 games this season (37.9%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 45
.232 AVG .248
.295 OBP .313
.320 SLG .322
8 XBH 9
1 HR 1
15 RBI 10
35/12 K/BB 37/12
12 SB 10

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff paces MLB.
  • The Braves' 3.88 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to allow 150 home runs (1.1 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • Dodd will start for the Braves, his first of the season.
  • The 25-year-old left-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.