The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae and his .395 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Dylan Dodd and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Braves.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd

Dylan Dodd TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae is batting .241 with 14 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 24 walks.

Bae has gotten at least one hit in 55.2% of his games this year (48 of 87), with more than one hit 15 times (17.2%).

He has homered in two of 87 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Bae has had at least one RBI in 20.7% of his games this season (18 of 87), with more than one RBI six times (6.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 33 games this season (37.9%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 45 .232 AVG .248 .295 OBP .313 .320 SLG .322 8 XBH 9 1 HR 1 15 RBI 10 35/12 K/BB 37/12 12 SB 10

