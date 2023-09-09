Ji-Hwan Bae vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae and his .395 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Dylan Dodd and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Braves.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae is batting .241 with 14 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 24 walks.
- Bae has gotten at least one hit in 55.2% of his games this year (48 of 87), with more than one hit 15 times (17.2%).
- He has homered in two of 87 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Bae has had at least one RBI in 20.7% of his games this season (18 of 87), with more than one RBI six times (6.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 33 games this season (37.9%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|45
|.232
|AVG
|.248
|.295
|OBP
|.313
|.320
|SLG
|.322
|8
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|1
|15
|RBI
|10
|35/12
|K/BB
|37/12
|12
|SB
|10
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff paces MLB.
- The Braves' 3.88 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 150 home runs (1.1 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Dodd will start for the Braves, his first of the season.
- The 25-year-old left-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
