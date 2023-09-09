Connor Joe vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Connor Joe (.229 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Dylan Dodd and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Brewers.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe has 27 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 44 walks while batting .239.
- Joe has gotten at least one hit in 53.9% of his games this year (62 of 115), with at least two hits 17 times (14.8%).
- In 8.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29 games this year (25.2%), Joe has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (6.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 41 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|54
|.269
|AVG
|.211
|.379
|OBP
|.291
|.439
|SLG
|.405
|19
|XBH
|22
|5
|HR
|5
|25
|RBI
|13
|45/27
|K/BB
|57/17
|0
|SB
|3
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.88).
- The Braves allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 1.1 per game).
- Dodd takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Braves.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old southpaw.
