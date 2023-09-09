The Pittsburgh Pirates and Connor Joe (.229 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Dylan Dodd and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Brewers.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd

Dylan Dodd TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe has 27 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 44 walks while batting .239.

Joe has gotten at least one hit in 53.9% of his games this year (62 of 115), with at least two hits 17 times (14.8%).

In 8.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 29 games this year (25.2%), Joe has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (6.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 41 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 54 .269 AVG .211 .379 OBP .291 .439 SLG .405 19 XBH 22 5 HR 5 25 RBI 13 45/27 K/BB 57/17 0 SB 3

Braves Pitching Rankings