Pirates vs. Braves Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 8
The Atlanta Braves (91-48) will look to Matt Olson, riding a four-game homer streak, against the Pittsburgh Pirates (65-75) at 7:20 PM ET on Friday, at Truist Park.
The Braves will look to Bryce Elder (11-4) against the Pirates and Mitch Keller (11-8).
Pirates vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (11-4, 3.42 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (11-8, 3.93 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mitch Keller
- Keller makes the start for the Pirates, his 29th of the season. He is 11-8 with a 3.93 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 169 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- During 28 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.93 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .247 to his opponents.
- Keller is looking to build on a fourth-game quality start streak in this outing.
- Keller is looking for his 28th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages six innings per start.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 28 appearances this season.
Mitch Keller vs. Braves
- He will match up with a Braves offense that ranks first in the league with 1315 total hits (on a .276 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .504 (first in the league) with 270 total home runs (first in MLB play).
- Keller has a 5.4 ERA and a 1.8 WHIP against the Braves this season in five innings pitched, allowing a .391 batting average over one appearance.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder
- The Braves will send Elder (11-4) to the mound for his 28th start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.42, a 2.09 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.223 in 27 games this season.
- In 27 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 15 of them.
- Elder has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 27 chances this season.
- The 24-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.42), 28th in WHIP (1.223), and 49th in K/9 (6.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Bryce Elder vs. Pirates
- The Pirates rank 24th in MLB with 589 runs scored this season. They have a .235 batting average this campaign with 137 home runs (27th in the league).
- The Pirates have gone 6-for-20 with a double and five RBI in five innings this season against the right-hander.
