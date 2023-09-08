The Atlanta Braves (91-48) will look to Matt Olson, riding a four-game homer streak, against the Pittsburgh Pirates (65-75) at 7:20 PM ET on Friday, at Truist Park.

The Braves will look to Bryce Elder (11-4) against the Pirates and Mitch Keller (11-8).

Pirates vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (11-4, 3.42 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (11-8, 3.93 ERA)

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mitch Keller

Keller makes the start for the Pirates, his 29th of the season. He is 11-8 with a 3.93 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 169 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.

During 28 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.93 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .247 to his opponents.

Keller is looking to build on a fourth-game quality start streak in this outing.

Keller is looking for his 28th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages six innings per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 28 appearances this season.

Mitch Keller vs. Braves

He will match up with a Braves offense that ranks first in the league with 1315 total hits (on a .276 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .504 (first in the league) with 270 total home runs (first in MLB play).

Keller has a 5.4 ERA and a 1.8 WHIP against the Braves this season in five innings pitched, allowing a .391 batting average over one appearance.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder

The Braves will send Elder (11-4) to the mound for his 28th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.42, a 2.09 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.223 in 27 games this season.

In 27 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 15 of them.

Elder has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 27 chances this season.

The 24-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.42), 28th in WHIP (1.223), and 49th in K/9 (6.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Bryce Elder vs. Pirates

The Pirates rank 24th in MLB with 589 runs scored this season. They have a .235 batting average this campaign with 137 home runs (27th in the league).

The Pirates have gone 6-for-20 with a double and five RBI in five innings this season against the right-hander.

