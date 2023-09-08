The Atlanta Braves host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park on Friday at 7:20 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Bryan Reynolds and others in this contest.

Pirates vs. Braves Game Info

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

BSSE

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has put up 131 hits with 29 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs and 43 walks. He has driven in 67 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .265/.325/.460 on the season.

Reynolds has picked up at least one hit in eight games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .275 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and five RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Sep. 6 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 5 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Cardinals Sep. 3 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 1 at Cardinals Sep. 2 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Hayes Stats

Ke'Bryan Hayes has 22 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs, 26 walks and 54 RBI (110 total hits). He has stolen nine bases.

He has a slash line of .268/.310/.450 on the year.

Hayes has picked up a hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a triple, two home runs, two walks and two RBI.

Hayes Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Sep. 6 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 4 2-for-4 1 1 1 7 0 at Cardinals Sep. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Sep. 2 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Elder Stats

The Braves will hand the ball to Bryce Elder (11-4) for his 28th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 15 times in 27 starts this season.

Elder will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has made 27 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

The 24-year-old's 3.42 ERA ranks 13th, 1.223 WHIP ranks 28th, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 49th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Elder Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Dodgers Sep. 2 6.0 5 1 1 4 4 at Rockies Aug. 28 6.0 8 4 4 4 1 vs. Mets Aug. 22 5.1 2 1 1 3 3 vs. Yankees Aug. 15 7.0 1 0 0 3 3 at Pirates Aug. 10 5.0 6 5 5 5 2

