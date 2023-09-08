Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves will play Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park on Friday at 7:20 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.

Pirates vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 137 home runs as a team.

Pittsburgh ranks 25th in the majors with a .388 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .235.

Pittsburgh has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 589 (4.2 per game).

The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).

The Pirates rank 20th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Pittsburgh has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in the majors.

Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.48 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.380 WHIP this season, 22nd in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Mitch Keller (11-8) will take the mound for the Pirates, his 29th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up one earned run while allowing five hits.

He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.

Keller has 27 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 28 chances this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 9/2/2023 Cardinals W 7-6 Away Thomas Hatch Drew Rom 9/3/2023 Cardinals L 6-4 Away Johan Oviedo Zack Thompson 9/4/2023 Brewers W 4-2 Home Luis Ortiz Corbin Burnes 9/5/2023 Brewers L 7-3 Home Andre Jackson Brandon Woodruff 9/6/2023 Brewers W 5-4 Home Colin Selby Freddy Peralta 9/8/2023 Braves - Away Mitch Keller Bryce Elder 9/9/2023 Braves - Away Johan Oviedo Charlie Morton 9/10/2023 Braves - Away - - 9/11/2023 Nationals - Home - Josiah Gray 9/12/2023 Nationals - Home Mitch Keller Patrick Corbin 9/13/2023 Nationals - Home Thomas Hatch Joan Adon

