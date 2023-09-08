How to Watch the Pirates vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 8
Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves will play Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park on Friday at 7:20 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.
Pirates vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 137 home runs as a team.
- Pittsburgh ranks 25th in the majors with a .388 team slugging percentage.
- The Pirates rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .235.
- Pittsburgh has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 589 (4.2 per game).
- The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).
- The Pirates rank 20th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.
- Pittsburgh has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in the majors.
- Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.48 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- Pirates pitchers have a 1.380 WHIP this season, 22nd in the majors.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Mitch Keller (11-8) will take the mound for the Pirates, his 29th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up one earned run while allowing five hits.
- He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.
- Keller has 27 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 28 chances this season.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/2/2023
|Cardinals
|W 7-6
|Away
|Thomas Hatch
|Drew Rom
|9/3/2023
|Cardinals
|L 6-4
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Zack Thompson
|9/4/2023
|Brewers
|W 4-2
|Home
|Luis Ortiz
|Corbin Burnes
|9/5/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-3
|Home
|Andre Jackson
|Brandon Woodruff
|9/6/2023
|Brewers
|W 5-4
|Home
|Colin Selby
|Freddy Peralta
|9/8/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Bryce Elder
|9/9/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Charlie Morton
|9/10/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|9/11/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|-
|Josiah Gray
|9/12/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Patrick Corbin
|9/13/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Thomas Hatch
|Joan Adon
