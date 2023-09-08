Liover Peguero vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Liover Peguero (.297 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Liover Peguero At The Plate
- Peguero has four doubles, six home runs and eight walks while hitting .258.
- Peguero has gotten at least one hit in 54.1% of his games this season (20 of 37), with more than one hit 11 times (29.7%).
- In 16.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.4% of his games this year, Peguero has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (18.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 37.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.8%.
Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|19
|.254
|AVG
|.261
|.297
|OBP
|.311
|.424
|SLG
|.435
|4
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|9
|23/3
|K/BB
|17/5
|3
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff leads MLB.
- The Braves' 3.89 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (149 total, 1.1 per game).
- Elder gets the start for the Braves, his 28th of the season. He is 11-4 with a 3.42 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 155 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.42), 28th in WHIP (1.223), and 49th in K/9 (6.4).
