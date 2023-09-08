On Friday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points above season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Brewers.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSSE

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is batting .268 with 22 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs and 26 walks.

Hayes enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .263 with two homers.

In 67.0% of his games this season (69 of 103), Hayes has picked up at least one hit, and in 31 of those games (30.1%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 13 games this year (12.6%), homering in 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.1% of his games this year, Hayes has picked up at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (12.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored at least once 42 times this year (40.8%), including eight games with multiple runs (7.8%).

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 52 .325 AVG .213 .362 OBP .261 .580 SLG .327 28 XBH 14 9 HR 4 35 RBI 19 35/12 K/BB 52/14 4 SB 5

Braves Pitching Rankings