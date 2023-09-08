The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (.243 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae has 13 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 24 walks while hitting .241.
  • In 54.7% of his games this year (47 of 86), Bae has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (17.4%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has gone deep in two of 86 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In 20.9% of his games this season, Bae has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (7.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 33 of 86 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 44
.232 AVG .248
.295 OBP .314
.320 SLG .317
8 XBH 8
1 HR 1
15 RBI 10
35/12 K/BB 37/12
12 SB 10

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Braves surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (149 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Elder gets the start for the Braves, his 28th of the season. He is 11-4 with a 3.42 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 155 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old's 3.42 ERA ranks 13th, 1.223 WHIP ranks 28th, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 49th.
