The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (.243 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae has 13 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 24 walks while hitting .241.

In 54.7% of his games this year (47 of 86), Bae has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (17.4%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in two of 86 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

In 20.9% of his games this season, Bae has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (7.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 33 of 86 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 44 .232 AVG .248 .295 OBP .314 .320 SLG .317 8 XBH 8 1 HR 1 15 RBI 10 35/12 K/BB 37/12 12 SB 10

Braves Pitching Rankings