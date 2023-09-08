Ji-Hwan Bae vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (.243 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae has 13 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 24 walks while hitting .241.
- In 54.7% of his games this year (47 of 86), Bae has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (17.4%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in two of 86 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 20.9% of his games this season, Bae has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (7.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 33 of 86 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|44
|.232
|AVG
|.248
|.295
|OBP
|.314
|.320
|SLG
|.317
|8
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|1
|15
|RBI
|10
|35/12
|K/BB
|37/12
|12
|SB
|10
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (149 total, 1.1 per game).
- Elder gets the start for the Braves, his 28th of the season. He is 11-4 with a 3.42 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 155 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old's 3.42 ERA ranks 13th, 1.223 WHIP ranks 28th, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 49th.
