On Friday, Jack Suwinski (batting .258 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski has 18 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 66 walks while hitting .206.

Suwinski has picked up a hit in 45.8% of his 120 games this season, with at least two hits in 15.0% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 15.8% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Suwinski has driven in a run in 38 games this year (31.7%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (10.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 42 of 120 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 57 .198 AVG .216 .319 OBP .346 .381 SLG .517 20 XBH 22 8 HR 15 26 RBI 33 77/34 K/BB 72/32 7 SB 2

