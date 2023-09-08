The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds, who went 1-for-3 last time out, take on Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Brewers.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 131 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .460.

Reynolds is batting .263 during his last games and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.

Reynolds has had a hit in 91 of 125 games this season (72.8%), including multiple hits 31 times (24.8%).

In 13.6% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.4% of his games this season, Reynolds has picked up at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (12.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 56 games this season, with multiple runs 12 times.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 63 .243 AVG .286 .322 OBP .329 .389 SLG .525 22 XBH 31 6 HR 13 28 RBI 39 47/26 K/BB 64/17 3 SB 8

Braves Pitching Rankings