Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres will take the field on Friday at Minute Maid Park against Hunter Brown, who is the named starter for the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are seventh in MLB play with 196 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Houston ranks sixth in MLB with a .437 slugging percentage.

The Astros rank fourth in the majors with a .261 batting average.

Houston has the No. 5 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.2 runs per game (729 total runs).

The Astros' .333 on-base percentage ranks fourth-best in baseball.

The Astros strike out 7.7 times per game, the third-fewest average in the majors.

Houston's pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston has a 3.92 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros have the 17th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.286).

Padres Batting & Pitching Performance

The Padres' 178 home runs rank 13th in Major League Baseball.

San Diego is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .410 this season.

The Padres rank 23rd in MLB with a .240 team batting average.

San Diego has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 637 (4.5 per game).

The Padres have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Padres rank ninth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.1 whiffs per contest.

San Diego strikes out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 11th in MLB.

San Diego has the fourth-best ERA (3.85) in the majors this season.

Padres pitchers have a 1.283 WHIP this season, 16th in the majors.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Brown gets the start for the Astros, his 26th of the season. He is 10-10 with a 4.60 ERA and 157 strikeouts through 137 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday against the New York Yankees, the righty threw four innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Brown has recorded 11 quality starts this season.

Brown enters this matchup with 16 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 26 appearances this season.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher

Blake Snell (12-9) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his 29th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he allowed three hits in six scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants.

He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.

Snell has 19 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 9/2/2023 Yankees L 5-4 Home Hunter Brown Luis Severino 9/3/2023 Yankees L 6-1 Home Cristian Javier Michael King 9/4/2023 Rangers W 13-6 Away J.P. France Andrew Heaney 9/5/2023 Rangers W 14-1 Away Framber Valdez Nathan Eovaldi 9/6/2023 Rangers W 12-3 Away Justin Verlander Max Scherzer 9/8/2023 Padres - Home Hunter Brown Blake Snell 9/9/2023 Padres - Home Cristian Javier Seth Lugo 9/10/2023 Padres - Home J.P. France Rich Hill 9/11/2023 Athletics - Home - - 9/12/2023 Athletics - Home Justin Verlander JP Sears 9/13/2023 Athletics - Home Hunter Brown Paul Blackburn

Padres Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Padres Starter Opponent Starter 9/2/2023 Giants W 6-1 Home Blake Snell Kyle Harrison 9/3/2023 Giants W 4-0 Home Seth Lugo Alex Cobb 9/4/2023 Phillies L 9-7 Home Rich Hill Taijuan Walker 9/5/2023 Phillies W 8-0 Home Pedro Avila Michael Lorenzen 9/6/2023 Phillies L 5-1 Home Michael Wacha Zack Wheeler 9/8/2023 Astros - Away Blake Snell Hunter Brown 9/9/2023 Astros - Away Seth Lugo Cristian Javier 9/10/2023 Astros - Away Rich Hill J.P. France 9/11/2023 Dodgers - Away - Clayton Kershaw 9/12/2023 Dodgers - Away Michael Wacha - 9/13/2023 Dodgers - Away Blake Snell -

