NFL Computer Picks, Best Bets and Predictions | Week 1
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for the best bet to make among the 16 NFL games in Week 1, we're going with the Packers at +1 in terms of the point spreads. Don't stop there, though -- scroll down, because we have lots more tips, which you could use in a parlay.
Best Week 1 Spread Bets
Pick: Green Bay +1 vs. Chicago
- Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Green Bay by 6.4 points
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: September 10
- TV Channel: FOX
Pick: Cincinnati -2.5 vs. Cleveland
- Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Cincinnati by 8.8 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: September 10
- TV Channel: CBS
Pick: San Francisco -2.5 vs. Pittsburgh
- Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: San Francisco by 4.6 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: September 10
- TV Channel: FOX
Best Week 1 Total Bets
Over 45 - Philadelphia vs. New England
- Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots
- Projected Total: 45.3 points
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: September 10
- TV Channel: CBS
Under 52.5 - Detroit vs. Kansas City
- Matchup: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
- Projected Total: 51.6 points
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Date: September 7
- TV Channel: NBC
Under 46.5 - Buffalo vs. New York
- Matchup: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets
- Projected Total: 41.4 points
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Date: September 11
- TV Channel: ABC/ESPN
