Coming off a campaign in which he put up 182.5 fantasy points (11th among RBs), the Pittsburgh Steelers' Najee Harris is being drafted as the 13th running back off the board this summer (28th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his numbers and projections below.

Najee Harris Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 182.46 175.78 - Overall Rank 38 51 28 Position Rank 11 13 13

Najee Harris 2022 Stats

A year ago, Harris racked up 1,034 yards rushing, averaging 60.8 per game, while scoring seven TDs.

In Week 11 last year versus the Cincinnati Bengals, Harris posted a season-high of 23.6 fantasy points, with this stat line: 20 carries, 90 yards, 2 TDs; 4 receptions, 26 yards.

Harris picked up 3.6 fantasy points -- 11 carries, 20 yards -- in his worst game of the season, Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills.

Najee Harris 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 @Bengals 8.6 10 23 0 1 Week 2 Patriots 8.9 15 49 0 0 Week 3 @Browns 10.1 15 56 1 0 Week 4 Jets 7.4 18 74 0 0 Week 5 @Bills 3.6 11 20 0 0 Week 6 Buccaneers 10.9 14 42 0 1 Week 7 @Dolphins 8.0 17 65 0 0 Week 8 @Eagles 6.0 8 32 0 0 Week 10 Saints 9.9 20 99 0 0 Week 11 Bengals 23.6 20 90 2 0 Week 12 @Colts 9.9 10 35 1 0 Week 13 @Falcons 9.2 17 86 0 0 Week 14 Ravens 11.0 12 33 1 0 Week 15 @Panthers 14.6 24 86 1 0 Week 16 Raiders 9.5 16 53 0 0 Week 17 @Ravens 18.3 22 111 0 1 Week 18 Browns 13.0 23 80 1 0

