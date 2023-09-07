Considering making Miles Boykin part of your 2023 fantasy draft plan? Below, we have all of the numbers and projections you need for the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver.

Miles Boykin Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 1.10 5.35 - Overall Rank 524 613 952 Position Rank 201 230 291

Miles Boykin 2022 Stats

Boykin saw three targets last year and grabbed two passes for 11 yards, delivering 0.6 yards per game.

In his best performance last season -- Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills -- Boykin accumulated 1.1 fantasy points. His stat line: one catch, 11 yards.

Miles Boykin 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bengals 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Bills 1.1 1 1 11 0 Week 15 @Panthers 0.0 1 1 0 0

