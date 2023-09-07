Miles Boykin 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Considering making Miles Boykin part of your 2023 fantasy draft plan? Below, we have all of the numbers and projections you need for the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver.
Miles Boykin Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|1.10
|5.35
|-
|Overall Rank
|524
|613
|952
|Position Rank
|201
|230
|291
Miles Boykin 2022 Stats
- Boykin saw three targets last year and grabbed two passes for 11 yards, delivering 0.6 yards per game.
- In his best performance last season -- Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills -- Boykin accumulated 1.1 fantasy points. His stat line: one catch, 11 yards.
Miles Boykin 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Bengals
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|1.1
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 15
|@Panthers
|0.0
|1
|1
|0
|0
