Following a campaign in which he put up 0.0 fantasy points (200th among WRs), the Pittsburgh Steelers' Dez Fitzpatrick is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 255th wide receiver off the board this summer (951st overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his stats and projections below.

Dez Fitzpatrick Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 0.00 4.71 - Overall Rank 549 630 851 Position Rank 212 241 255

