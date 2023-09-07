Currently the 36th running back off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (111th overall), Antonio Gibson tallied 119.9 fantasy points last season, ranking him 30th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Find more projections and numbers on the Washington Commanders RB later on in this article.

Antonio Gibson Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 119.90 110.68 - Overall Rank 106 109 111 Position Rank 32 38 36

Antonio Gibson 2022 Stats

Gibson ran for 546 yards and three scores on the ground last season. He also averaged 20.8 receiving yards per contest.

In Week 8 last year versus the Indianapolis Colts, Gibson put up a season-high of 13.7 fantasy points, with these numbers: 7 carries, 19 yards; 7 receptions, 58 yards, 1 TD.

In Week 15 against the New York Giants, Gibson posted a season-low 2.7 fantasy points, courtesy of this stat line: 5 carries, 21 yards.

Antonio Gibson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 Jaguars 13.0 14 58 0 0 Week 2 @Lions 10.1 14 28 1 0 Week 3 Eagles 10.0 12 38 1 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 6.3 13 49 0 0 Week 5 Titans 3.9 3 6 0 0 Week 6 @Bears 5.3 5 35 0 0 Week 7 Packers 13.7 10 59 0 1 Week 8 @Colts 13.7 7 19 0 1 Week 9 Vikings 4.7 11 36 0 0 Week 10 @Eagles 11.8 14 44 1 0 Week 11 @Texans 10.3 18 72 0 0 Week 12 Falcons 5.4 9 32 0 0 Week 13 @Giants 5.9 9 39 0 0 Week 15 Giants 2.7 5 21 0 0 Week 16 @49ers 3.1 5 10 0 0

