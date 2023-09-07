Thinking about making Anthony McFarland Jr. part of your 2023 fantasy draft plan? Below, we have all of the stats and projections you need for the Pittsburgh Steelers running back.

Anthony McFarland Jr. Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 4.10 21.96 - Overall Rank 469 392 907 Position Rank 111 108 161

Similar Players to Consider

Anthony McFarland Jr. 2022 Stats

McFarland ran for 1.8 yards per game last year.

In Week 12 last year against the Indianapolis Colts, McFarland put up a season-high of 4.1 fantasy points, with this stat line: 6 carries, 30 yards.

McFarland accumulated 4.1 fantasy points -- 6 carries, 30 yards -- in Week 12 versus the Indianapolis Colts, which ended up being his worst game of the year.

Anthony McFarland Jr. 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 12 @Colts 4.1 6 30 0 0

