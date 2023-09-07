Allen Robinson II, who is currently the 79th wide receiver off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (220th overall), put up 51.9 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 85th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and stats on the Pittsburgh Steelers WR.

Allen Robinson II Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 51.90 60.00 - Overall Rank 233 240 220 Position Rank 87 89 79

Allen Robinson II 2022 Stats

On 52 targets, Robinson accumulated 339 receiving yards on 33 receptions with three TDs last year, averaging 19.9 yards per game.

Robinson accumulated 12.3 fantasy points -- five catches, 63 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers, which was his best game last season.

In Week 4 versus the San Francisco 49ers, Robinson finished with a season-low 0.7 fantasy points, via this stat line: two receptions, seven yards, on six targets.

Allen Robinson II 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 1.2 2 1 12 0 Week 2 Falcons 11.3 5 4 53 1 Week 3 @Cardinals 2.3 5 2 23 0 Week 4 @49ers 0.7 6 2 7 0 Week 5 Cowboys 1.2 5 3 12 0 Week 6 Panthers 12.3 6 5 63 1 Week 8 49ers 5.4 7 5 54 0 Week 9 @Buccaneers 2.4 5 3 24 0 Week 10 Cardinals 4.4 6 4 44 0 Week 11 @Saints 10.7 5 4 47 1

