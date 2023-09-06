On Wednesday, September 6 at 12:35 PM ET, Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (77-61) visit Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (64-75) in the series rubber match at PNC Park.

The Brewers are listed as -185 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Pirates (+150). The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Pirates vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta - MIL (11-8, 3.79 ERA) vs Colin Selby - PIT (2-0, 5.79 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Pirates vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Pirates and Brewers matchup but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Pirates (+150) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $25.00 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Bryan Reynolds hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have won 41, or 60.3%, of the 68 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Brewers have a record of 8-6 (57.1%).

The implied probability of a win from Milwaukee, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

The Brewers have a 2-2 record from the four games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 111 games this season and have come away with the win 47 times (42.3%) in those contests.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 12-12 when favored by +150 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Pirates vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200) Ji-Hwan Bae 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+300) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Liover Peguero 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+290) Jack Suwinski 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+210)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 21st 4th Win NL Central +100000 - 5th

Think the Pirates can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Pittsburgh and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.