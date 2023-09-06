How to Watch the Pirates vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 6
Mark Canha and the Milwaukee Brewers will take on Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park in the final of a three-game series, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates have hit just 136 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
- Pittsburgh is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .388 this season.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
- Pittsburgh has scored 584 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Pirates have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Pirates rank 21st in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.
- Pittsburgh strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.
- Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.49 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- Pirates pitchers have a 1.380 WHIP this season, 22nd in the majors.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Colin Selby heads to the mound for the Pirates to make his third start of the season, seeking his third win.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, throwing a third of an inning of relief while giving up two earned runs and allowing two hits.
- He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 11 chances this season.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/1/2023
|Cardinals
|W 4-2
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Dakota Hudson
|9/2/2023
|Cardinals
|W 7-6
|Away
|Thomas Hatch
|Drew Rom
|9/3/2023
|Cardinals
|L 6-4
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Zack Thompson
|9/4/2023
|Brewers
|W 4-2
|Home
|Luis Ortiz
|Corbin Burnes
|9/5/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-3
|Home
|Andre Jackson
|Brandon Woodruff
|9/6/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Colin Selby
|Freddy Peralta
|9/8/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Thomas Hatch
|Bryce Elder
|9/9/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Charlie Morton
|9/10/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|9/11/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|-
|Josiah Gray
|9/12/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Patrick Corbin
