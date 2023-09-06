Mark Canha and the Milwaukee Brewers will take on Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park in the final of a three-game series, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit just 136 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Pittsburgh is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .388 this season.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh has scored 584 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Pirates have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Pirates rank 21st in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Pittsburgh strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.

Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.49 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.380 WHIP this season, 22nd in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Colin Selby heads to the mound for the Pirates to make his third start of the season, seeking his third win.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, throwing a third of an inning of relief while giving up two earned runs and allowing two hits.

He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 11 chances this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 9/1/2023 Cardinals W 4-2 Away Mitch Keller Dakota Hudson 9/2/2023 Cardinals W 7-6 Away Thomas Hatch Drew Rom 9/3/2023 Cardinals L 6-4 Away Johan Oviedo Zack Thompson 9/4/2023 Brewers W 4-2 Home Luis Ortiz Corbin Burnes 9/5/2023 Brewers L 7-3 Home Andre Jackson Brandon Woodruff 9/6/2023 Brewers - Home Colin Selby Freddy Peralta 9/8/2023 Braves - Away Thomas Hatch Bryce Elder 9/9/2023 Braves - Away Johan Oviedo Charlie Morton 9/10/2023 Braves - Away - - 9/11/2023 Nationals - Home - Josiah Gray 9/12/2023 Nationals - Home Mitch Keller Patrick Corbin

