Carlos Santana and the Milwaukee Brewers will take the field at PNC Park against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds on Wednesday.

The favored Brewers have -190 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +155. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Pirates vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Time: 12:35 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -190 +155 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 4-4.

When it comes to the over/under, the Pirates and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Pirates' past 10 matchups.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 111 games this year and have walked away with the win 47 times (42.3%) in those games.

Pittsburgh has a record of 8-9 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +155 on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have hit the over in 76 of its 139 games with a total this season.

The Pirates are 10-5-0 against the spread in their 15 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-37 31-38 23-32 41-42 43-49 21-25

