Wednesday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (77-61) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (64-75) at PNC Park should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Brewers securing the victory. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET on September 6.

The Brewers will look to Freddy Peralta (11-8) against the Pirates and Colin Selby (2-0).

Pirates vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Brewers 6, Pirates 5.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Pittsburgh and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.

The Pirates have been victorious in 47, or 42.3%, of the 111 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has a win-loss record of 12-12 when favored by +150 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 40% chance of walking away with the win.

Pittsburgh scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (584 total, 4.2 per game).

The Pirates have the 20th-ranked ERA (4.49) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Schedule