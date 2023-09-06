Miguel Andújar vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Miguel Andujar -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on September 6 at 12:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Miguel Andújar Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Miguel Andújar At The Plate
- Andujar is hitting .182 with two doubles, three home runs and two walks.
- In 33.3% of his 15 games this season, Andujar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- In three games this season, he has gone deep (20.0%, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Andujar has had an RBI in four games this season (26.7%), including three multi-RBI outings (20.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in four of 15 games so far this season.
Miguel Andújar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|9
|.053
|AVG
|.280
|.053
|OBP
|.333
|.105
|SLG
|.680
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|3
|0
|RBI
|9
|3/0
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.97).
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (178 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers will send Peralta (11-8) to make his 27th start of the season. He is 11-8 with a 3.79 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 145 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- The 27-year-old's 3.79 ERA ranks 30th, 1.131 WHIP ranks 14th, and 11.6 K/9 ranks fourth among qualifying pitchers this season.
