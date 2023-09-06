Miguel Andujar -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on September 6 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Miguel Andújar Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Discover More About This Game

Miguel Andújar At The Plate

  • Andujar is hitting .182 with two doubles, three home runs and two walks.
  • In 33.3% of his 15 games this season, Andujar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • In three games this season, he has gone deep (20.0%, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish).
  • Andujar has had an RBI in four games this season (26.7%), including three multi-RBI outings (20.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored a run in four of 15 games so far this season.

Miguel Andújar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 9
.053 AVG .280
.053 OBP .333
.105 SLG .680
1 XBH 4
0 HR 3
0 RBI 9
3/0 K/BB 4/2
0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.97).
  • The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (178 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Brewers will send Peralta (11-8) to make his 27th start of the season. He is 11-8 with a 3.79 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 145 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 3.79 ERA ranks 30th, 1.131 WHIP ranks 14th, and 11.6 K/9 ranks fourth among qualifying pitchers this season.
