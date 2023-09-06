On Wednesday, Liover Peguero (.306 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Discover More About This Game

Liover Peguero At The Plate

Peguero is hitting .266 with four doubles, six home runs and eight walks.

In 55.6% of his games this year (20 of 36), Peguero has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (30.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (six of 36), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Peguero has had an RBI in 12 games this year (33.3%), including seven multi-RBI outings (19.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 14 of 36 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .273 AVG .261 .317 OBP .311 .455 SLG .435 4 XBH 6 3 HR 3 12 RBI 9 20/3 K/BB 17/5 3 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings