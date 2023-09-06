On Wednesday, Liover Peguero (.306 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Liover Peguero At The Plate

  • Peguero is hitting .266 with four doubles, six home runs and eight walks.
  • In 55.6% of his games this year (20 of 36), Peguero has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (30.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (six of 36), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Peguero has had an RBI in 12 games this year (33.3%), including seven multi-RBI outings (19.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 14 of 36 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 19
.273 AVG .261
.317 OBP .311
.455 SLG .435
4 XBH 6
3 HR 3
12 RBI 9
20/3 K/BB 17/5
3 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Brewers' 3.97 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (178 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Peralta (11-8) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 27th start of the season. He has a 3.79 ERA in 145 2/3 innings pitched, with 187 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.79), 14th in WHIP (1.131), and fourth in K/9 (11.6) among pitchers who qualify.
