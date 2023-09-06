Ke'Bryan Hayes -- with a slugging percentage of .650 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, on September 6 at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

  • Hayes is batting .267 with 22 doubles, seven triples, 12 home runs and 25 walks.
  • Hayes has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (68 of 102), with more than one hit 31 times (30.4%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 11.8% of his games in 2023 (12 of 102), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 29.4% of his games this season, Hayes has tallied at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (12.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
  • He has scored in 40.2% of his games this year (41 of 102), with two or more runs seven times (6.9%).

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
50 GP 52
.325 AVG .213
.359 OBP .261
.569 SLG .327
27 XBH 14
8 HR 4
34 RBI 19
34/11 K/BB 52/14
4 SB 5

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (178 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Peralta (11-8) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 27th start of the season. He's put together a 3.79 ERA in 145 2/3 innings pitched, with 187 strikeouts.
  • His last time out was on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 3.79 ERA ranks 30th, 1.131 WHIP ranks 14th, and 11.6 K/9 ranks fourth among qualifying pitchers this season.
