Ji-Hwan Bae -- batting .250 with two doubles, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on September 6 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae has 13 doubles, two home runs and 24 walks while hitting .241.

Bae has reached base via a hit in 46 games this year (of 85 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

In 85 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.

Bae has driven home a run in 17 games this season (20.0%), including more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 32 games this year (37.6%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 44 .231 AVG .248 .296 OBP .314 .306 SLG .317 7 XBH 8 1 HR 1 14 RBI 10 35/12 K/BB 37/12 12 SB 10

