Ji-Hwan Bae -- batting .250 with two doubles, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on September 6 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae has 13 doubles, two home runs and 24 walks while hitting .241.
  • Bae has reached base via a hit in 46 games this year (of 85 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
  • In 85 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.
  • Bae has driven home a run in 17 games this season (20.0%), including more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in 32 games this year (37.6%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
40 GP 44
.231 AVG .248
.296 OBP .314
.306 SLG .317
7 XBH 8
1 HR 1
14 RBI 10
35/12 K/BB 37/12
12 SB 10

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Brewers have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (178 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Peralta (11-8 with a 3.79 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 145 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 27th of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty went six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 3.79 ERA ranks 30th, 1.131 WHIP ranks 14th, and 11.6 K/9 ranks fourth.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.