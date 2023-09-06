The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jason Delay (.313 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Discover More About This Game

Jason Delay At The Plate

Delay has 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks while hitting .261.

Delay has gotten at least one hit in 51.0% of his games this season (25 of 49), with multiple hits nine times (18.4%).

He has homered in only one game this year.

Delay has picked up an RBI in 22.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

In 12 of 49 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Other Pirates Players vs the Brewers

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 24 .264 AVG .257 .329 OBP .321 .306 SLG .429 3 XBH 9 0 HR 1 7 RBI 9 14/6 K/BB 23/6 0 SB 0

