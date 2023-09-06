Jason Delay vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jason Delay (.313 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Jason Delay At The Plate
- Delay has 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks while hitting .261.
- Delay has gotten at least one hit in 51.0% of his games this season (25 of 49), with multiple hits nine times (18.4%).
- He has homered in only one game this year.
- Delay has picked up an RBI in 22.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- In 12 of 49 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|24
|.264
|AVG
|.257
|.329
|OBP
|.321
|.306
|SLG
|.429
|3
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|9
|14/6
|K/BB
|23/6
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 3.97 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (178 total, 1.3 per game).
- Peralta makes the start for the Brewers, his 27th of the season. He is 11-8 with a 3.79 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 145 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.79), 14th in WHIP (1.131), and fourth in K/9 (11.6).
