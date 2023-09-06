Jack Suwinski -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on September 6 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Brewers.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

  • Suwinski is hitting .205 with 17 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 66 walks.
  • In 45.4% of his 119 games this season, Suwinski has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
  • Looking at the 119 games he has played this year, he's homered in 19 of them (16.0%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 31.1% of his games this season, Suwinski has tallied at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (10.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 42 of 119 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
58 GP 57
.196 AVG .216
.319 OBP .346
.376 SLG .517
19 XBH 22
8 HR 15
25 RBI 33
77/34 K/BB 72/32
7 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Brewers' 3.97 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (178 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Peralta (11-8) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 27th start of the season. He's put together a 3.79 ERA in 145 2/3 innings pitched, with 187 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.79), 14th in WHIP (1.131), and fourth in K/9 (11.6) among qualifying pitchers.
