The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Connor Joe (.111 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his previous game against the Brewers.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe is hitting .240 with 27 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 44 walks.

Joe has gotten at least one hit in 54.4% of his games this season (62 of 114), with multiple hits 17 times (14.9%).

He has homered in 8.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Joe has an RBI in 29 of 114 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 41 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 54 .272 AVG .211 .383 OBP .291 .444 SLG .405 19 XBH 22 5 HR 5 25 RBI 13 44/27 K/BB 57/17 0 SB 3

