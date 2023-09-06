Alfonso Rivas -- batting .250 with four doubles, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, on September 6 at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Alfonso Rivas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Alfonso Rivas At The Plate

Rivas has seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight walks while batting .205.

Rivas has gotten at least one hit in 41.4% of his games this season (12 of 29), with at least two hits three times (10.3%).

He has hit a home run in two of 29 games played this year, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

In six games this season, Rivas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in six of 29 games so far this year.

Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 10 .194 AVG .219 .212 OBP .375 .323 SLG .500 2 XBH 6 1 HR 1 2 RBI 5 9/1 K/BB 9/5 0 SB 0

