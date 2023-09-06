Alfonso Rivas -- batting .250 with four doubles, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, on September 6 at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Alfonso Rivas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Discover More About This Game

Alfonso Rivas At The Plate

  • Rivas has seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight walks while batting .205.
  • Rivas has gotten at least one hit in 41.4% of his games this season (12 of 29), with at least two hits three times (10.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in two of 29 games played this year, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
  • In six games this season, Rivas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in six of 29 games so far this year.

Other Pirates Players vs the Brewers

Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 10
.194 AVG .219
.212 OBP .375
.323 SLG .500
2 XBH 6
1 HR 1
2 RBI 5
9/1 K/BB 9/5
0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (178 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Peralta (11-8 with a 3.79 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 145 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 27th of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 3.79 ERA ranks 30th, 1.131 WHIP ranks 14th, and 11.6 K/9 ranks fourth.
